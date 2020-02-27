Register
    Policemen patrol in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020.

    India Hits Back at US Institutions, Politicians, Media over 'Misleading' Comments on Delhi Violence

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The northeast district of the Indian national capital witnessed widespread violence following clashes between two communities over a citizenship law on Monday and Tuesday, while US President Donald Trump was on an official visit to the country.

    India has hit back at the US media, political leaders, and official bodies like the House Foreign Affairs Committee and United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for comments on recent violence in Delhi.

    "We have seen comments made by USCIRF, sections of the media, and a few individuals regarding recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue. Our law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. Senior representatives of the government have been involved in that process. The prime minister has publically appealed for peace and brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this sensitive time”, Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson for India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement.

    On Wednesday, USCIRF released a statement “condemning violence in India’s capital city”.

    Expressing grave concern over the ongoing violence in Delhi, USCIRF said “reports are mounting that the Delhi Police have not intervened in violent attacks against Muslims, and the government is failing in its duty to protect its citizens".

    ​On Wednesday evening, US Representative for Virginia's 8th congressional district Don Beyer asked Washington to “reject violence, bigotry, and religious intolerance”.

    ​Sharing a report by The Washington Post, US Senator from Vermont and Democratic hopeful for president Bernie Sanders called Donald Trump’s statement regarding the violence a "failure of leadership".

    ​The United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs also tweeted the same Washington Post report and said that the right to protest is a key aspect of any democracy.

    ​US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation were on a two-day visit to India on 24 and 25 February. Trump had called issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) an internal matter during a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday.

    Anti-CAA protests have engulfed the country since India enacted the law in December 2019. The new citizenship law grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

    The clashes erupted in the national capital after the pro-citizenship law and anti-citizenship law demonstrators turned violent. As many as 34 people have died and around 300 sustained injuries in several days of violence.

