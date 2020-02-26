Delhi Violence: Over 10,500 Emergency Calls in Two Days

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since late Sunday evening, tension gripped several areas of the northeast side of Delhi, as clashes erupted between anti and pro Citizenship protesters which later turned into communal riots.

New Delhi police’s control room in the North-East District, where communal riots between Hindus and Muslims took place, received as many as 225 calls per hour when the clashes were at its peak on Monday and Tuesday, police officials said.

According to the police, most of the calls were received from the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, which witnessed some of the worst riots in the history of the national capital.

As per the data provided by the Delhi police control room, the number of total calls received by them on both the days were above 10,800. These calls were reporting incidents of violence, arson, vandalism, assault and stone pelting during the riots.

A senior police official said that 3,300 calls were received on Monday while over 7,500 on Tuesday from North-East district alone.

“On an average we receive around 3,000 to 4,000 distress calls from across the city. But if you break down the numbers of the last two days from just North-East district, you’ll know that over three calls were received every minute. The staff was working at war level,” said a senior police official who did not wishes to be named.

As many as 27 people have died while over 270 people are said to be injured in the violence reported from areas such as Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh areas. During the violence heavy stone pelting, use of petrol bombs and bullets being fired irregularly were reported. Agitators damaged public property, religious places and even set houses and shops ablaze. This made them use to tear gas shells to disperse agitated demonstrators and resort to baton-charging to prevent the situation from worsening.

Most of the people in the area had to leave their homes or keep themselves in order to save their lives.

“I have been living in this area from the last 27 years but have never witnessed anything of this sort. Ever since the violence started I had to send my wife and 12-year-old kid to my relatives house so that they are safe while I had locked myself inside and could only hear bullets being fired and mob attacking and burning down shops in the area,” said Krishan Lal, a resident of Maujpur area.

The Delhi police officer further explained that they had kept the situation in mind and had all staff at work and heavy concentration of the Police Control Room vehicles was ensured in North-East district for these two days.