Register
17:46 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    India’s National Capital Witnesses Three Days of Worst Violence Since 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/11/1078401177_0:286:3084:2020_1200x675_80_0_0_61523ae757dabfa956d8bbf021301aab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002261078410718-indias-national-capital-witnesses-three-days-of-worst-violence-since-1984-anti-sikh-riots/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Home to about 20 million people of different religious faiths, Delhi underwent State Assembly Polls on 8 February, giving the Aam Aadmi Party a landslide third term. But as the US President visited the city, where anti-Citizenship law protests have been ongoing for two months, violence of an unprecedented scale erupted.

    Several parts of India's national capital have witnessed riots and communal tensions least expected by residents of this otherwise peaceful city in decades.

    Similar violence took place in the city in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards. The violence had claimed 2,733 lives across the country, according to government estimates.  

    On Sunday evening 23 February, tensions gripped several areas of the northeast side of Delhi, as clashes erupted between anti and pro Citizenship protesters. Reports of rioting, property damage and arson started emerging from areas such as Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Chandbagh.

    According to police, over a dozen vehicles were set ablaze, property was damaged, and traffic was severely affected. This caused police to use tear gas shells to disperse agitated demonstrators and resort to baton-charging to prevent the situation from worsening.

    However, the violence didn't end and protesters, most of them youngsters, started pelting stones at the police. Soon, the Pro and anti-citizenship law protesters blamed each other for initiating the hurling of stones and general violence.

    Violence continued all night.

    On Monday 24 February, as many as five people including a policeman died while over 100 people were injured after being hit by stones pelted by agitated demonstrators, or after being caught in the firing in some parts of the city.

    Violent protesters damaged a lot of property including setting some police and private vehicles on fire, and even a petrol station was up in flames. Miscreants also damaged some religious sites. The agitated protestors also targetted many reporters in the field, some of them were manhandled for recording the violence.

    The Delhi Police had to impose Section 144 CrPC (to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated) in 10 locations in northeast Delhi. The officials of the Delhi Metro closed the entrances and exits at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations because of the situation.

    However, despite massive security deployments, law and order in the national capital went for a toss.

    On Tuesday morning 25 February, chants of 'Allah Hoo Akbar' (Praise of Allah) and 'Jai Shree Ram' (Praise of Lord Rama) were being made by protestors. Soon, the clashes that were being staged over the controversial citizenship law (CAA) turned into Hindu versus Muslims clashes.

    While the rest of the Delhi remained peaceful all these days, the affected parts of northeast Delhi turned into a communal battlefield between Hindus and Muslims by Tuesday night.

    The areas near the Maujpur and Jaffrabad Metro Stations witnessed heavy stone-pelting, the use of petrol bombs and bullets were fired irregularly at rival groups. Equipped with iron roads and wooden sticks, the groups let out war cries in the presence of police.

    Despite police trying to control the situation by carrying out flag marches and using tear gas, a lot of people including youngsters in both the rival groups were armed with sticks, batons, pistols, iron spatulas, steel chains, baseball bats, heavy metal objects and petrol bombs.

    On Tuesday, after the situation got out of hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting, and later in the day Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began monitoring the situation.

    Police officials swung into action and cleared the mob on both sides and pacified the crowd.

    Sources in the police confirmed that shoot on sight orders along with curfews in sensitive places were issued to maintain law and order.

    Officials late on Tuesday night revealed that as many as 18 people had died due to the violence and over 170 were injured.

    On Wednesday, some students surrounded Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal's house and demanded he take action over the violence.

    Even an Intelligence Bureau Official's body was recovered from the riot-hit Chand Bagh area. Police said he was killed during the riots.  

    The sensitive areas of the national capital saw extra paramilitary forces deployed in the area and no violence was reported from those parts of the city. Most people came out of their houses after two days.

    "The situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police forces are doing their work," said Ajit Doval who visited the affected areas once again on Wednesday, assured the affected and terrorised residents of the riot-hit areas of their security. 

    Until Wednesday, the Delhi Police had registered 18 First Information Reports, and 106 people were arrested in connection with the incidents in northeast Delhi. Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and reliable evidence. 

    Related:

    Delhi Police Issue Prohibitory Order as Death Toll Rises to 13 With 180 Injured in Violence
    Delhi Violence: India's Main Opposition Congress Party Demands Home Minister's Resignation
    ‘Bloodshed Will Get Worse’: Pakistan PM Sets Twitter Abuzz With ‘Prediction’ on Delhi Violence
    Tags:
    Sikh, 1984, Death, Riot, Vandalism, bullet, community, Muslim, Hindus, violence, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse