Register
11:10 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Protests in Delhi

    Delhi Violence: India's Main Opposition Congress Party Demands Home Minister's Resignation

    © Sputnik /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/19/1078401903_0:0:2753:1549_1200x675_80_0_0_173323299f58c65ae1761549d7cdd6d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002261078407682-delhi-violence-indias-main-opposition-congress-party-demands-home-ministers-resignation/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Violence between two groups that started in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday over the citizenship law issue has taken a communal turn. As many as 22 people have died and 183 others, including 132 civilians, were injured.

    India's principal opposition Congress party on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, stating it will hand over a representation to President Ram Nath Kovind on the "grim situation" and "loss of lives" in Delhi.

    The party is also taking out a "peace march" over the prevailing situation in the north-eastern areas of Delhi. 

    Addressing a press conference on the violence that erupted this Sunday and continued unabated for next two days, Congress acting president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said: "The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the Central government and particularly, the home minister. The CWC calls upon the home minister to tender his resignation immediately."

    Appealing to people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate", Sonia Gandhi also held the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi responsible for inaction ever since the violence erupted. She sought an explanation from both home minister Amit Shah and Delhi State chief Arvind Kejriwal on the actions taken since Sunday.

    Meanwhile, former Home Minister and Congress politician P. Chidambaram lambasted the police on Wednesday, saying the violence since Monday shows the "colossal failure" of the Delhi Police.

    Referring to the fact that a midnight hearing had to be held by two Delhi High Court Judges to ensure the safe evacuation of those injured in the violence, Chidambaram questioned the "performance of Delhi Police" in a tweet on Wednesday.  

    ​The new Citizenship Law passed by the Indian Parliament in December has spurred widespread protests across the country. The northeastern states and West Bengal are the hot spots for protests against the law.

    Clashes with security forces during protests against the law have seen 25 people lose their lives in the Indian states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

    The legislation allows citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It, however, excludes Muslims, which has angered several opposition parties and civil rights activists. Prime Minister Modi asserted on 12 January that the "law gives citizenship and is not snatching it from anyone".

    Related:

    Indian-Born Nobel Laureate Draws Parallels Between Delhi University Violence and Nazi Germany
    Hindu Groups Protest at Pakistani Embassy in Delhi Over 'Anti-Sikh Violence' at Nankana Sahib Shrine
    Delhi Police Issue Prohibitory Order as Death Toll Rises to 13 With 180 Injured in Violence
    Tags:
    citizenship, violence, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse