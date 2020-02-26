Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra to Lead Discussion on Impact of Films at Sharjah Forum

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has impressed many with her lead role in the American TV series “Quantico” and Hollywood film “Baywatch”, is also on a roll with her own production house called Purple Pebble Pictures which focuses on regional movies including a Marathi film that won big at the National Film Awards in 2019.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who believes in achieving new goals with her career choices, has now been named as guest speaker on the opening day of the 9th edition of the Sharjah’s International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) scheduled to take place on 4 March.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador will lead a discussion about the impact of films and TV programmes on shaping public opinion during a session entitled “Why Does the Screen Have so Much Impact on Public Opinion".

The discussion will look at the power of visual media to analyse how it influences societies by underlining differences and reinforcing stereotypes, reports the Khaleej Times.

It will also explore ways in which visual media platforms could be used to achieve effective communication across cultures.

The session will be moderated by journalist and Arab TV presenter Raya Abi Rached.

The two-day session of IGCF 2020 starting 4 March will focus on four topics: "Embedding a culture of engagement in government", "Technology as a Community Enabler", "Communication through Culture", and "Holistic Well-being".