Watch US President Trump, First Lady Melania Arrive at India’s Monument to Love - the Taj Mahal

New Delhi (Sputnik): POTUS and FLOTUS were greeted by a crowd of over 100,000 in India’s Gujarat state during a mega event ‘Namaste Trump’ during the first leg of their state visit to India.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Agra on Monday evening to visit historic Mughal-era monument the Taj Mahal.

The US President's daughter Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner also looked in touristy mood and clicked pictures alongside the iconic Taj Mahal.

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal.

The duo, accompanied by the president's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, saw the sunset at the Taj Mahal.

Meanwhile, the US President and the first lady wrote in the visitors' book of the monument: "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. It is a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India!"

​When POTUS and FOTUS reached Agra, they were received at the airport by State chief Yogi Adityanath.

Several artists, dressed as peacocks, performed a traditional dance welcoming the visitors on their visit to the mausoleum.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra.

​Many preparations were made ahead of this high-profile visit, including deploying personnel to prevent the duo from any possible monkey attack. Also, measures were taken to keep stray dogs and cattle away from the monument.

The 17th century monument, Taj Mahal, was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The architectural marvel is a major tourist attraction.

This is Trump's first visit to India. He undertook a 22 km cavalcade with Prime Minister Modi from the Ahmedabad International Airport to the world’s largest cricket stadium to attend the "Namaste Trump" event. Trump is due to travel to New Delhi later this evening.