Register
14:12 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal

    Watch US President Trump, First Lady Melania Arrive at India’s Monument to Love - the Taj Mahal

    © RIA Novosti . ALEXANDER DRAGO
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107839/44/1078394494.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002241078393775-watch-us-president-trump-first-lady-melania-arrive-at-indias-monument-to-love---the-taj-mahal/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): POTUS and FLOTUS were greeted by a crowd of over 100,000 in India’s Gujarat state during a mega event ‘Namaste Trump’ during the first leg of their state visit to India.

    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Agra on Monday evening to visit historic Mughal-era monument the Taj Mahal.

    The duo, accompanied by the president's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, saw the sunset at the Taj Mahal.

    Meanwhile, the US President and the first lady wrote in the visitors' book of the monument: "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. It is a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India!"

    ​When POTUS and FOTUS reached Agra, they were received at the airport by State chief Yogi Adityanath.

    Several artists, dressed as peacocks, performed a traditional dance welcoming the visitors on their visit to the mausoleum.

    ​Many preparations were made ahead of this high-profile visit, including deploying personnel to prevent the duo from any possible monkey attack. Also, measures were taken to keep stray dogs and cattle away from the monument.

    The 17th century monument, Taj Mahal, was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The architectural marvel is a major tourist attraction.

    This is Trump's first visit to India. He undertook a 22 km cavalcade with Prime Minister Modi from the Ahmedabad International Airport to the world’s largest cricket stadium to attend the "Namaste Trump" event. Trump is due to travel to New Delhi later this evening.

    Related:

    Howzat? Social Media in Fits of Laughter at Donald Trump’s Pronunciation of Indian Cricket Legend
    On a (Medium) Rare India Trip, Will Beef-Loving Trump be Forced to Go Vegetarian?
    Indian Food Artists in Chennai Give US President Trump a Unique Welcome
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Reveller from Barroca Zona Sul samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 21, 2020.
    In the Rhythm of Samba: The Opening of the Brazilian Carnival
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse