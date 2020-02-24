IAF Pilot Killed as Microlight Aircraft Crashes in India's Punjab

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Defence Ministry purchased 194 microlight aircraft from a Slovenian firm in 2015 to train youngsters in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The aircraft is powered by an 80 HP aviation certified engine and can reach a maximum speed of more than 220 km/hour.

A day after the crash of naval fighter jet, an Indian Air Force pilot was killed in a microlight aircraft crash in Punjab.

Initial information suggests that the microlight was from the 3rd air squadron of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Patiala.

The deceased has been identified as Group Commander Gurpreet Singh Cheema, who was providing training to young National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in Patiala. Two cadets were also injured in the crash. The injured were taken to the military hospital in the city.

India’s NCC is a voluntary organisation which recruits cadets from schools and universities for basic military training in small arms and drill. It has around 110 Virus SW 80 microlight aircraft, which is the most economic high speed cruiser. The 300 kg aircraft is powered by an 80 HP aviation certified engine and can reach a maximum speed of more than 220 km/hour.

On Sunday, an Indian Navy MiG-29K crashed in Goa. The pilot ejected safely.