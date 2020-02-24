Register
14:40 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

    Making Powerful Statement on Sustainability, Ivanka Trump Repeats Floral Dress During India Visit

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    India
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107839/46/1078394654.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002241078393426-making-powerful-statement-on-sustainability-ivanka-trump-repeats-floral-dress-during-india-visit/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are part of a high-level US delegation on a 36-hour visit to India. They are accompanying Trump and his wife Melania on a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

    On her second visit to India, Ivanka Trump has managed to impress the fashion police once again.

    In a colourful baby blue and red midi floral print dress by Proenza Schouler, which is less glamorous than her previous looks in India, Ivanka is being hailed for repeating the dress which is believed to retail for $2,385.

    ​Making a powerful fashion statement about sustainability, Ivanka has repeated the same chic dress which she wore on her visit to Argentina last September.

    While last time, she sported a pair of baby blue suede pumps and a chic bob haircut with the dress, this time she accessorised the look with a pair of red pumps and middle-parted long hair.

    Around the rhetoric of climate change, calls for sustainable fashion has become louder, especially among celebrities. Sustainable fashion is a movement to take fashion towards greater ecological integrity and social justice and Hollywood celebrities from Emma Watson to Joaquin Phoenix are advocating the sustainable fashion movement.   

    Known for her elegant choices, Ivanka on her last visit to India in 2017 to visit the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, made an impeccable style statement with a black embellished jacket, silk dress, and a sequinned royal blue gown.

    Both black embellished jacket and the heavily sequinned royal blue gown were made by the Tory Burch fashion brand and made for an elegant fashion choice, while the green floral silk dress and black mules were stated to be a disappointing choice by those in fashion world. 

    ​Ivanka along with her husband Jared Kushner is now accompanying her father Donald Trump on a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. In the morning, they arrived in Ahmedabad city were given a massive welcome at the newly built Motera cricket stadium.

     

    Related:

    India's Hi-Tech City to Be Made Beggar-Free Before Ivanka Trump's Visit
    Ivanka Trump to Co-Host GES in India, Venue Already Overbooked
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to Accompany US President During India Visit: Govt Sources
    Tags:
    Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Taj Mahal, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Reveller from Barroca Zona Sul samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 21, 2020.
    In the Rhythm of Samba: The Opening of the Brazilian Carnival
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse