Making Powerful Statement on Sustainability, Ivanka Trump Repeats Floral Dress During India Visit

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are part of a high-level US delegation on a 36-hour visit to India. They are accompanying Trump and his wife Melania on a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On her second visit to India, Ivanka Trump has managed to impress the fashion police once again.

In a colourful baby blue and red midi floral print dress by Proenza Schouler, which is less glamorous than her previous looks in India, Ivanka is being hailed for repeating the dress which is believed to retail for $2,385.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

​Making a powerful fashion statement about sustainability, Ivanka has repeated the same chic dress which she wore on her visit to Argentina last September.

While last time, she sported a pair of baby blue suede pumps and a chic bob haircut with the dress, this time she accessorised the look with a pair of red pumps and middle-parted long hair.

Around the rhetoric of climate change, calls for sustainable fashion has become louder, especially among celebrities. Sustainable fashion is a movement to take fashion towards greater ecological integrity and social justice and Hollywood celebrities from Emma Watson to Joaquin Phoenix are advocating the sustainable fashion movement.

Known for her elegant choices, Ivanka on her last visit to India in 2017 to visit the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, made an impeccable style statement with a black embellished jacket, silk dress, and a sequinned royal blue gown.

Both black embellished jacket and the heavily sequinned royal blue gown were made by the Tory Burch fashion brand and made for an elegant fashion choice, while the green floral silk dress and black mules were stated to be a disappointing choice by those in fashion world.

​Ivanka along with her husband Jared Kushner is now accompanying her father Donald Trump on a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. In the morning, they arrived in Ahmedabad city were given a massive welcome at the newly built Motera cricket stadium.