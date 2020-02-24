Indian Food Artists in Chennai Give US President Trump a Unique Welcome

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump arrived on a 2-day official visit to India on Monday along with first lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump, who were welcomed by thousands of traditional dancers and a crowd who cheered the president’s motorcade as it passed them.

Food artists in the southern Indian city of Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu carved out the faces of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 107-kg ‘Idlis’ (rice cakes), in a goodwill gesture which served as a tribute to both leaders. These rice cakes are traditional in southern India.

​Three ‘Idlis’ were prepared. While one was adorned with Modi’s face, the other featured Trump. The third ‘Idli’ was dedicated to the cordial ties between both the nations and displayed the national flags of both countries. The sculptures were made by Iniavan food artists in Chennai.

On 24 February, President Trump landed in western Indian city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and addressed a gathering of over a hundred thousand people at ‘Namastey Trump’. The event was held at the world’s largest arena - Sardar Vallabhai Patel stadium. The President and first lady Melania and the president's daughter Ivanka Trump have now left for the northern city of Agra to see the Taj Mahal.