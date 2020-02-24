Narendra Modi Welcomes Donald Trump With Warm Hug as POTUS and FLOTUS Melania Land in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is on his two-day visit to India starting from Monday, accompanied by First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka.

US President Donald Trump landed at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday as part of his first official visit to India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him with a warm hug.

The president was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, who also shared a warm handshake with Modi. She was looking ethereal in an all-white jumpsuit with a cotton belt tied around her waist.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Thousands were seen gathering along the walkaways of the road for the president as his entourage moved towards the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad amidst tight security. During their visit to Sabarmati, both the US President and first lady were offered gifts: hand made scarves that they graciously wrapped around their necks.

As the day will progress, the two leaders will also address a mega event at the Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event.