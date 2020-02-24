Fans Slam 'Paparazzi Culture' as Bodyguard of Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Rows With Photographer

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Disha Patani was last seen in “Malang” where moviegoers felt she looked “drop-dead gorgeous” with her perfectly toned body and killer looks. The movie received a good response at the box office for her chemistry with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Actress Disha Patani is one of the few faces in the Indian movie industry who is followed by paparazzi and a video has emerged online in which her bodyguard can be seen getting into a heated argument with a photographer who is trying to take a picture of her.

The video was posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani in which Disha can be seen moving towards her car with bodyguards by her side. However as she approaches her vehicle, a young photographer tried to come close for pictures and annoys her bodyguard.

“There is not one single day when I did not have problems and issues. This work is not easy and at times you have to take a tough stand and fight back when there is injustice. Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani bodyguard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason. Later Disha's manager came and apologized for what happened,” posted Bhayani.

The Instagram video drew the attention of Disha's fans who feel that the whole “paparazzi culture” has turned out to be a business with no respect to the privacy of stars.

“Learn to give space to celebs,” said one fan.

Another user wrote, “Why you want to be part of their personal life they also have personals space why you always go and jump into their privacy...dude chill whatever the bodyguard has done is right this is his duty to protect her and as i have seen in video that he was coming close to her so please mind your work, not their personal life.”

Other Netizens posted comments saying: “Paparazzi sometimes behave like kids.”