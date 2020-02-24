India's Top Investigative Agency Launches Massive Raids Against Daesh Network Ahead of Trump Arrival

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are arriving in India for a two-day visit on Monday. The couple is expected to make a trip to the city of Ahmedabad, Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India on 24 February, the National Investigation Agency has launched massive raids in the southern part of the country.

The top investigative agency is conducting raids at more than 20 locations against the Daesh* network.

Sources said that the NIA team is searching the locations in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The raids were launched after the team found a bullet produced by Pakistan Ordnance Factories in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday. It is suspected that Daesh terrorists present in the area might have procured it from the defence contractor.

While India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has denied the presence of Daesh in the country for many years, NIA had admitted to arresting at least 127 people linked with the terrorist group in October 2019.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.