Leader of Indian Opposition Party Likens Trump to Bollywood Villain Mogambo

New Delhi (Sputnik): The US president is scheduled to make a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. The country’s principal opposition party, Congress, earlier said that Trump's visit should not merely be a public relations exercise and that India must take care of its national integrity and national interest.

A day ahead of US president Donald Trump's India visit, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has likened Trump to "Mogambo" the famous bollywood character played by late Amrish Puri in the movie Mr India (1987) starring Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi.

Congress leader likens Donald Trump to Bollywood villain `Mogambo` pic.twitter.com/i7C5QQS2eM — Sunder Barange (@sunder_barange) February 23, 2020

​Questioning the huge expenditure that the central government has undertaken on welcoming Trump, Chowdhury made the comparison amid news that poor slum dwellers along the route of the Trump-Modi roadshow have been removed from their homes.

“What is the point of creating such a spectacle with so many people? What is the point of splurging and spending so much on the two-day affair. It appears that we are ready to go to any extent to make Mogambo happy,” said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“People living in slums are being forced to hide or move to make Trump happy. Is this the right behaviour? Gujarat was developed by Modi as a model for others but the poor are being exploited there,” said Chowdhury.

Gujarat is the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi. Before taking over the reins of the country in 2014 as prime minister, Modi was elected state chief in 2001. His Gujarat model of development is used as an example by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chowdhury is keen to put a hole in the Gujarat model by saying that people in the slums have been told to move ahead of the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

A total of 45 families were served eviction notices last week. Modi and Trump will jointly address a gathering of 1,10,000 people at the stadium after a 22 km ride from the airport to the Motera stadium.

The corporation has denied that the eviction is related to the “Namaste Trump” event.

Because of these developments Chowdhury has compared Trump to the tyrannical character of Mogambo from the 1987 Bollywood flick. Every time the villainous character would be gratified with the acts of his subordinate, he would voice say in his baritone “Mogambo Khush hua” (Mogambo is happy).

The dialogue repeats throughout the movie and teh character, played by the late Amrish Puri, aspires to oppress and rule Indian by virtue of a scientific formulae that makes a person invisible. The character of the saviour, Mr India, is played by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

Trump will be in New Delhi on February 24 and the two nations are expected to sign a $4.3 billion defence pact. As apart of the deal, India will purchase 24 MH-60R naval multi-role helicopters (MRHs) as well as six Apache attack helicopters from the US.