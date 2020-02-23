Register
13:34 GMT23 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from Washington

    Leader of Indian Opposition Party Likens Trump to Bollywood Villain Mogambo

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    India
    Get short URL
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107838/64/1078386494.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002231078386292-leader-of-indian-opposition-party-likens-trump-to-bollywood-villain-mogambo/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The US president is scheduled to make a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. The country’s principal opposition party, Congress, earlier said that Trump's visit should not merely be a public relations exercise and that India must take care of its national integrity and national interest. 

    A day ahead of US president Donald Trump's India visit, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has likened Trump to "Mogambo" the famous bollywood character played by late Amrish Puri in the movie Mr India (1987) starring Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi.

    ​Questioning the huge expenditure that the central government has undertaken on welcoming Trump, Chowdhury made the comparison amid news that poor slum dwellers along the route of the Trump-Modi roadshow have been removed from their homes. 

    “What is the point of creating such a spectacle with so many people? What is the point of splurging and spending so much on the two-day affair. It appears that we are ready to go to any extent to make Mogambo happy,” said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

    “People living in slums are being forced to hide or move to make Trump happy. Is this the right behaviour? Gujarat was developed by Modi as a model for others but the poor are being exploited there,” said Chowdhury.

    Gujarat is the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi. Before taking over the reins of the country in 2014 as prime minister, Modi was elected state chief in 2001. His Gujarat model of development is used as an example by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Chowdhury is keen to  put a hole in the Gujarat model by saying that people in the slums have been told to move ahead of the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

    A total of 45 families were served eviction notices last week. Modi and Trump will jointly address a gathering of 1,10,000 people at the stadium after a 22 km ride from the airport to the Motera stadium.

    The corporation has denied that the eviction is related to the “Namaste Trump” event.

    Because of these developments Chowdhury has compared Trump to the tyrannical character of Mogambo from the 1987 Bollywood flick. Every time the villainous character would be gratified with the acts of his subordinate, he would voice say in his baritone “Mogambo Khush hua” (Mogambo is happy).

    The dialogue repeats throughout the movie and teh character, played by the late Amrish Puri, aspires to oppress and rule Indian by virtue of a scientific formulae that makes a person invisible. The character of the saviour, Mr India, is played by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. 

    Trump will be in New Delhi on February 24 and the two nations are expected to sign a $4.3 billion defence pact. As apart of the deal, India will purchase 24 MH-60R naval multi-role helicopters (MRHs) as well as six Apache attack helicopters from the US. 

    Related:

    Temporary Gate at Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead of Modi-Trump Rally in India - Video
    India’s Opposition Congress Party Says Trump's Visit must not be PR Exercise
    Congress Party Raises H-1B Visa, Taliban, Iran Sanctions Issues Ahead of Trump's Visit to India
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse