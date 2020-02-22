Bollywood Singer Kailash Kher Hopes to See Trump Dance to His Songs While in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump, who will undertake a two-day India visit starting 24 February, will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also the Advisor to US President on job creation and economic empowerment, and other officials. He will also address a huge gathering in Ahmedabad stadium.

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher is set to perform at the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, an Indian city set to host US President Donald Trump in a few days. He will try to impress POTUS and hopes he'll dance to his song.

US President Donald Trump is set to address a large crowd at the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be attended by other notable Bollywood celebrities. Kailash Kher is set to perform on the grand night, that will be similar to the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event held in Houston, Texas.

The singer will start with his popular Hindi song ‘Jai Jai Kara, Jai Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara’ and end with popular Shiv bhajan ‘Agad Bum-Bum Lahiri’ (a hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva).

“If I can have my way, I want to make him (Trump) dance to this song,” said Kailash Kher said, according to news agency ANI.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on 24 February for a 36-hour visit to India. After attending the event at Ahmedabad, he will travel to the city of Agra on Monday afternoon to visit the Taj Mahal before visiting India's national capital New Delhi.