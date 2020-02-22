'Era of Transformation': Indian Minister Reacts to Biggest-Ever Gold Reserve Discovery

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed a literal goldmine when they discovered two deposits with an estimated total gold reserve of about 3,000 tonnes in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It is estimated to contain more than twice the country’s current bullion reserves.

India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on Saturday elatedly described the discovery of 3,000-tonne gold reserves worth nearly $167 billion in Uttar Pradesh state as something which may lead to an era of transformation in the country.

The Geological Survey of India on Friday discovered the reserve in the State's Sonbhadra district.

Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Civil Aviation, tweeted:

India will now have the world's 2nd largest gold reserves. The massive Gold discovery in Sonebhadra will further catalyze growth of this beautiful aspirational district, bring positive change in the lives of the people & usher an era of transformation.

— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 22, 2020

​The gold deposits were found in the Son Pahadi and Hardi areas of Sonbhadra district, a local mining official, K. K. Rai, told media. His estimates were even more optimistic, saying the deposits contained nearly five times the country's existing gold reserves.

Some other minerals have also been found in the area, the official added.

According to the World Gold Council report cited by the Indian publication Economic Times, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount.

As the news of gold deserve started spreading in India, many people took to Twitter their immediate responses.

3000 tons of hidden gold found in India.This is what Jupiter which represents gold in astrology can bring when in its own sign #Sagittarius with his friends Mars and Ketu.Both Mars,Ketu are in moola(roots) nakshatra which is digging down and finding something.#GoldMines — Dr Sahil Solanki🇮🇳 (@AstrodocSahil) February 22, 2020

Ram Mandir trust.

3000 tonnes of Gold found.

5 trillion economy.

Ram Mandir trust.

3000 tonnes of Gold found.

5 trillion economy.

Aap chronology samjhiye. #GoldMines #Jackartoons — Jackartoons (@jackartoons) February 22, 2020

3000 tonne #Gold found

on UP Adivasi land. 5 times 626 tonne Indian Gold reserves. Rs. 12 Lakh Crore.

1. Why not keep the Gold with RBI? Why convert it to currency right now? ?

2. How much will Adivasis get?

3. How to stop @myogiadityanath grab the amount? #GoldMines — @Misra_Amaresh (@misra_amaresh) February 22, 2020

