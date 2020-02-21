India’s Opposition Congress Party Says Trump's Visit must not be PR Exercise

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to India on 24 February. The two day trip is likely to focus on strategic issues like trade, defence, security and intellectual property rights.

India's main opposition Congress party cautioned the government on Friday that the visit of US President Donald Trump should not be a mere public relations exercise.

“Joint research should be there in the defence sector. Three things, national integrity, self-interest, and national interest should be taken care of. This should not be a mere PR exercise and photo session,” Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Sharma has demanded a resolution to the H1B visa issue among a host of other issues.

“There should be a solution of H1B visa issues. Our professionals contribute to the Social Security Contribution and they don't get refunds for the same. GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) should be restored. If we fail to do this, this won't be a good outcome for India," Sharma added.

Sharma, who held the trade portfolio in the federal government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said a developed nation would grant the US a leverage in imposing tariffs.

“Some incidents have recently happened which affects this tour. The US has termed India a developed nation. By this, India is in a list of those countries in which trade measures can be levied on us anytime by the US," Sharma said.

Prior to the GSP withdrawal in June last year, India exported at least 3,000 goods at concessional rates to the US. India is now demanding a restoration of GSP benefits. India-US bilateral trade reached $142 billion in 2018.