T20 World Cup: Bollywood Hails the Women in Blue for ‘Good Victory’ Over Australia

New Delhi (Sputnik): India beat the hosts Australia in the women’s limited over T-20 World Cup. It was a thrilling start for the Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, as they beat the defending champion by 17 runs in the opening match at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.

Actresses like Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Panuu poured in their love on social media for an absolutely thrilling victory.

What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya ☺ 👏🇮🇳✌!! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

​Earlier in the day, India could only manage 132/4. But Indian bowler Poonam Yadav with her four wickets spin led India to a quick victory.

The team now heads to Perth for its second match against Bangladesh on Monday.



