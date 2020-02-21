Bollywood’s Karisma Kapoor Makes Acting Comeback After Eight Years With New Web Series 'Mentalhood'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has proved her acting prowess in films like “Anari”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Raja Hindustani”, “Fiza” and “Zubeidaa”. She received a National Film Award for her role in the film “Dil Toh Pagal Hai”.

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who took a break from acting after her last film “Dangerous Ishq” in 2012, is all set to make a comeback with a web series “Mentalhood”, the first poster of which was released on Friday.

​



The drama series follows the story of five mothers and explores their different natures as they seek to provide the best upbringing for their children. The makers of the Karisma-starrer have unveiled the first look poster of the series and it is leaving fans intrigued.

The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be streamed on ALT Balaji from this March. It also stars Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, and Tillotama Shome.

Away from the screen, Karishma is the mother of two children of her own - a son and a daughter.

