Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to Accompany US President During India Visit: Govt Sources

New Delhi (Sputnik): The 36-hour visit will begin on 24 February, and, aside from bilateral talks, US President Donald Trump will address a huge gathering - the first by any foreign leader in India - in a large cricket stadium.

Ivanka Trump will be part of a high-level US delegation accompanying US President Donald Trump next week, government sources in New Delhi confirmed on Friday.

Senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, and National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien will also be in the delegation.

"US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is not part of the delegation," a government official said, indicating that there will no trade deal between the two countries.

Lighthizer was supposed to visit India to sign a limited trade deal.

Ivanka Trump, the Advisor to US President on job creation and economic empowerment, will also attend the mammoth public address, Namaste Trump, planned for Donald Trump along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium has a capacity to accommodate over 100,000 people.

Ivanka Trump will also visit Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

While introducing his daughter to the Indian diaspora on Diwali, the light festival, in 2018, President Trump said: "Modi is my friend and is now her (Ivanka's) friend."

Ivanka Trump was the first top official from the Trump Administration to travel to India when she visited the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017.