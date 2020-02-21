Register
09:58 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People ride their motorbikes past a hoarding with the images of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump installed next to decorated trees alongside a road ahead of Trump's visit, in Ahmedabad, India, February 20, 2020

    Indian IT Professionals Call for Discussions on Visa Restrictions During US President Trump's Visit

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107836/86/1078368663.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002211078366165-indian-it-professionals-call-for-discussions-on-visa-restrictions-during-us-president-trumps-visit/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to India on 24 February. During the two-day trip several strategic issues like trade, defence, security and intellectual property rights are expected to come up for discussion.

    IT professionals in India hope that New Delhi will take up the issue of visa restrictions in the US during the forthcoming discussions with President Donald Trump.

    Their concern stems from US move to restrict H-1B visas for Indians to 15 percent of the total, after New Delhi decided to go ahead with a new data protection legislation, which requires data localization by US-based IT majors, despite reluctance from Washington.

    India’s foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar indicated on Thursday that H-1B visa concerns would be on the table for discussions with the US delegation.

    The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that permits companies to temporarily employ highly skilled workers from other countries in sectors including IT, finance, medicine and architecture among others.

    But last year, news began to circulate that the US has been planning to restrict the H-1B visas for Indians to 15 percent of the total after New Delhi drafted new legislation for data protection that comes with a data localization requirement. The US is against data localization as it would mean American companies would have to increase their investments in India and facilitate storage of data generated in India within the country itself.

    “Right now is just the appropriate time to push the H-1B visa issue because the recent turn of events like US’ ongoing trade war with China for instance, have left only some options for American companies to out-source skilled man power – which India has to offer,” said Indian IT worker, Chiranjeevi Shrivastava.

    The US grants 85,000 work visas annually, out of which nearly 70 percent are bagged by Indians, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data for 2017.  At the time, the USCIS noted that out of the 3.4 million H-1B visa applications filed in the decade to 2017, Indian applications made up around 2.2 million.

    In addition to the bar on H-1B visas for Indians, in November 2019 the USCIS also proposed an increase in visa fees along with rules that would restrain American companies with over 50 staff members – half of which were on H-1B visas, from applying for more. The time taken to process the H-1B application also went up from 3.2 months in 2018 to 5.2 months in 2019

    However, the Indian IT trade association, National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) challenged the legality of the proposed fee hike, which could take the H-1B visa cost to $4,000.

    Earlier in January, NASSCOM filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) against the H-1B fee hike proposal claiming that only the US Congress has the authority to raise visa fees, not USCIS.

    “The reputation of Indians in US industrial circles is pretty positive as of now. Some of the top American companies like Microsoft, Adobe, MasterCard and Google are being led by Indian chiefs. Companies like Google, Facebook and Microsoft among many others have been training Indian techies in emerging technologies themselves, because we are one of the youngest countries in the world with over 400,000 students graduating engineering colleges every year,” said Sheena Sharma, who is a software engineer at US-headquartered company in New Delhi.

    Earlier this week, President Trump said even though he likes Prime Minister Modi, “the US is not treated well by India”.

    In addition to India’s data localisation requirement despite opposition from the US, there may be other factors that may have given President Trump this impression. For instance, India allowed Chinese tech major Huawei to participate in its 5G trials despite constant warnings from the US that claimed that the move could put India’s national security in jeopardy.

    India has also retaliated against America’s decision to hike customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products by significantly increasing import duties on 28 American products, which resulted in strained trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington. 

    The American President, along with his wife Melania will first land in Gujarat to inaugurate the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Trump is also expected to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. He will then go to New Delhi for bilateral talks.

    Related:

    US Plan to Hike Salary Threshold for H-1B Visas Met With Disappointment in India
    US Warns India It Could Limit H-1B Visas for Indian Workers amid Trade Tensions - Reports
    'Namaste Trump': Donald, Melania Trump's Visit to India Will Cost Millions of Dollars, Report Claims
    Tags:
    MasterCard, Adobe Systems, Google, Indians, H-1B, visa, Trade, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse