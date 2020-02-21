Register
06:56 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015.

    Cowboys vs. Indians: Republicans Pressure Trump to Fight for Access to India's Agricultural Sector

    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/80/1078158083.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002211078365203-cowboys-vs-indians-republicans-pressure-trump-to-fight-for-access-to-indias-agricultural-sector/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Trade relations between India and the US have been on a slippery slope ever since Washington withdrew trade privileges for New Delhi under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) affecting about $ 5.6 billion worth of exports, prompting India to retaliate with tariffs on 28 American products.

    Two Republican senators have penned a letter to US President Donald Trump to fight for lower Indian tariffs on pulse crops such as lentils, chickpeas and dried beans ahead of the US Commander-in-Chief's visit to the South Asian country on 24-25 February.

    The senators from North Dakota and Montana have mentioned how the two states, the largest producers of pulse crops in the US, were affected by high Indian tariffs.

    India is the world's largest consumer of pulse crops, contributing to approximately 27 percent of the world's consumption, they stated in the letter. 

    Kevin Cramer and Steve Daines wrote: “The most commonly consumed pulse crops in India are lentils, chickpeas, dried beans, and peas, yet the Republic of India has levied substantial tariffs on American pulse crops. Unfair Indian tariffs on pulse crops have substantially harmed our producers back home.”

    While speculations are rife that India is likely to seek a full restoration of the Generalised System of Preferences, removed last year during trade talks with the United States, the Republican Senators highlighted how the removal of GSP has hurt the US as well.  

    "Following the removal of India from the Generalised System of Preferences (GSSP) on 5 June 2019, additional tariffs were placed on American pulse crops. Currently tariff rates are 30 percent for dried beans, 50 percent for lentils and peas, and 70 percent for chickpeas. As a result, U.S. pulse crop producers face a significant competitive disadvantage when exporting to India,” they wrote in the letter.

    Access to the agriculture produce market is key to the US-India trade deal. India has been resisting access to its agriculture market as it might hurt the interests of its own farmers; the country has withdrawn from the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on similar grounds.

     

    Related:

    Chicken Legs, Dairy Market Access to Define US, India Trade Talks
    ‘Not Treated Well by India’: US President Donald Trump Hints at Delay in ‘Big Deal’
    National Interest Paramount, Don’t Want to Create Artificial Deadline: India on Trade Deal with US
    Tags:
    US Senators, Republicans, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), trade deal, tariffs, Donald Trump, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse