Register
11:18 GMT20 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Network cables

    Indian Telecom Department Authorised to Restrict China from Participating in Govt. Tenders

    © AFP 2019 / THOMAS COEX
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002201078358409-indian-telecom-department-authorised-to-restrict-china-from-participating-in-govt-tenders/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of his upcoming two-day visit to the country, US President Donald Trump said that although he likes Prime Minister Modi, India does not treat America very well. India has put a new law in place that can restrict Coronavirus-struck China's participation in its economy, in many ways, and possibly impress Trump.

    The Indian Department of Telecom (DoT) has been given the authority to restrict Chinese equipment makers from participating in government projects, the media reported on Thursday.

    The DoT is a body under the Federal Ministry of Communications.

    Government initiatives involving railways, smart cities, and rural fibre connectivity require telecom gear and equipment, which if not available in India, are outsourced from international markets including the US, China, Taiwan, and South Korea among others.

    Chinese equipment players like Huawei and ZTE – who are popular participants in the Indian tech sector – are bound to face the heat of this new government-backed decision, which would, in turn, be beneficial to American players.

    ​The news comes just days before President Trump is due to land in India with his wife Melania on a two-day state visit starting 24 February.

    Last year, the US continually insisted that India ban China-based tech giant Huawei from participating in its 5G trials citing national security risks. However, snubbing the American warnings, India allowed Huawei and all other international players to take part in India’s 5G trials – which have now been delayed because of the Coronavirus epidemic - that has now killed over 2,000 people globally.

    The response from both the US and China to India’s new move as of now remains unknown.

    Meanwhile, India is getting ready to host the American President who will land in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, in Ahmedabad, where the two world leaders will unveil the world's largest cricket stadium and address a huge gathering.

    A significant crowd is expected to line-up along the 13 mile-long (22 km) route from the airport to the venue. New walls decorated with graffiti have been built to hide the slums which Trump will be passing en route to the venue.

    New Delhi will also host the American President, who is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra city. In preparation for this, the government has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna river to improve the river's "environmental condition”.

     

    Related:

    Trump, UK's Johnson Discuss Ensuring Security of Telecom Networks
    Indian Telecom Regulator Seeks Efficient 5G Adoption Ideas to Save Telcos From Financial Stress
    US Officials Say They Have Evidence That Huawei Has 'Back Door' Access to Telecom Networks - Report
    Tags:
    ZTE, Huawei, Taj Mahal, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, US, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse