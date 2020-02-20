Indian High School Teenager Threatens School Explosion Demanding Over $2,700 Ransom

New Delhi (Sputnik): A student in a town in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh recently penned two letters threatening a Pulwama-like explosion at his school if his demands for 200,000 rupees (about 2700 dollars) were not met.

A tenth-grade high school student wrote two letters to his school authorities in the northern Indian town of Bareilly earlier this week, threatening an explosive attack and demanding INR 200,000 (over $2,700 approx.) as ransom from his school, media reported on Thursday.

The warning letters specified that the explosives were planted on the school premises, and if triggered would result in a “Pulwama-like” attack.

​On 14 February 2019, 40 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost their lives in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying troops.

According to reports, the school principal Anil Singh revealed that while one letter was received on Sunday 16 February, the other was discovered on Tuesday 18 February. In one of the notes, the student had also mentioned rigging his own house with bombs.

Police investigations located the culprit, who failed to give a satisfactory explanation for his deed. The student – who also worked part-time as a newspaper hawker, said he was forced to pen the notes.

As of now, the police have filed a case against the boy and are investigating to find out if anyone else was also party to the threats.