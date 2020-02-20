Criminal Shot 40 Times in Alleged Gang War in Indian Capital

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national capital with its rural periphery is also surrounded by two states, where several criminal gangs operate, despite fortification by police and several security-related agencies. In the 1980s, Delhi witnessed several bloody revenge killings in the southwestern part of the city.

A known criminal was shot dead on the northwestern outskirts of Delhi in what has been described by police as a gang war overnight. Around 40 rounds were fired on him, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Anchil, came out of jail about a month ago after serving a prison term in an attempted murder case.

"On Wednesday night, Anchil was travelling in his SUV when some unidentified miscreants in a hatchback intervened and fired around 40 rounds at him and fled from the spot", said a senior police officer.

During a primary investigation, the role of another gang came to light, one of whose members was shot by Achil in 2019, police said.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused, and several teams have been formed to nab them", the police official said.

According to police, several small trigger-happy gangs have been formed on the outskirts of the national capital, which shares a border with Haryana and clashes occur to gain superiority in the area.