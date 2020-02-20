20 People Dead in Horrific Collision Between Bus, Truck in Southern India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A state-owned bus with 48 passengers was completely wrecked in a horrible collision with a truck in southern India. Preliminary reports indicate the truck driver coming from the opposite direction lost control and ran over the median ramming into the bus.

In a horrific crash during the wee hours of Thursday, 20 people died and several others were left injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district, Kerala State Transport Minister AK Saseendran confirmed.

The Kerala state-run passenger bus was heading from Bengaluru to Ernakulam in Kerala when the accident happened.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the authorities to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident and confirmed that procedures to identify the deceased are underway.

“All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur", the chief minister’s office said in the statement.

The visuals from the accident site revealed the gruesome intensity of the accident that left the right side of the bus completely damaged.