20 People Dead in Horrific Collision Between Bus, Truck in Southern India - Video

In a horrific crash during the wee hours of Thursday, 20 people died and several others were left injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district, Kerala State Transport Minister AK Saseendran confirmed.
The Kerala state-run passenger bus was heading from Bengaluru to Ernakulam in Kerala when the accident happened.
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the authorities to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident and confirmed that procedures to identify the deceased are underway.
“All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur", the chief minister’s office said in the statement.
The visuals from the accident site revealed the gruesome intensity of the accident that left the right side of the bus completely damaged.
KSRTC bus which was heading from Bengaluru to Ernakulam collides with lorry in Avinashi. 19 persons confirmed dead#Kerala #KSRTC #Accident #death pic.twitter.com/JVkIFcepuM— Avinash Kadeshivalay (@Avinashsampoli) February 20, 2020
16 people feared dead in a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus* & a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur dist. The bus was going from Karnataka's Bengaluru to Kerala's Ernakulam. Bodies taken to Tirupur govt hospital. pic.twitter.com/g8vIS90DMN— Subodh Kumar Srivastava (@SriSubodhKmr) February 20, 2020
Tragic #Accident— T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) February 20, 2020
19 people were killed and several others injured in a major accident in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, after a #Kerala Transport bus collided with a container truck. The bus was on its way to #Ernakulam from #Bengaluru. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/seb0ZXi9N8
Horrid #BusAccident involving Kerala #SRTC bus and truck, 17 innocent lives perished on the road near #Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/zBjK0SWidt— NB Nair (@nbnair) February 20, 2020
