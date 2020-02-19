Power-Packed, Indian-Style Trailer of Man vs Wild Sets Twitter Afire - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): One of Asia’s highest paying actors, Indian superhero Rajinikanth, has more than 114 blockbuster films to his name. The actor has made his TV debut in Man vs Wild after 44 years in the glamour industry. He is considered no less than a god in South Indian cinema.

Bear Grylls, the daredevil British host of popular series Man vs Wild has put out the much-anticipated trailer of the latest edition of the show with Indian superhero Rajinikanth.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Releasing the first look into the upcoming series, Grylls lavished praise on Rajinikanth, saying he has worked with actors around the world but working with the Indian legend was special for him.

“Rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way", said Grylls on Wednesday.

The upcoming show will also feature Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was in Mysore recently for the shoot. He is the only Indian actor to have made it to Forbes "World's Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019".

Akshay Kumar During Today's Man Vs Wild Shoot 🖤💥 @akshaykumar

Those Biceps 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eYjpQammxa — Dᴀᴍᴏɴ Sᴀʟᴠᴀᴛᴏʀᴇ 🎭 #MI (@Akshay_Brigade) January 30, 2020

The trailer with fire raging and glass shattering has taken the internet by storm with die hard fans of Rajnikanth sharing their excitement over the thrilling venture of the two stars.

Rajinikanth enjoys an unmatchable fan following for his awe-inspiring performances and pulling off next-to-impossible, signature stunts like lighting fires at the snap of his fingers and whipping off his cape in the blink of an eye.

In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in Grylls series and was filmed at the famous Jim Corbett Park in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

The 67-year-old actor popularly known as Thalaivar by his fans, has acted in a number of Bollywood movies like “Robot”, “2.0”, and ”Chaalbaaz”.

The actor with his original name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, made a powerful statement by beginning his career in the world of glamour while working in Bengaluru city as a bus conductor. Ever since, the actor has not looked back and became one of Asia's highest-paid actors with awe-inspiring hits like Kabali, 2.0, Sivaji, Lingaa amongst several others.

Rajinikanth has remained in the public eye with his recent political stands, giving rise to speculations of him going into politics. But the actor so far is keeping his future plans close to his chest.

The Indian state of Tamil Nadu has a history of film actors making the move into politics, beginning with M.G. Ramachandran, aka MGR, who was the first film star to enter the political spectrum in India.