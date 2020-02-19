A Great Catch: Indian Fishermen Release Endangered Whale Shark – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Recognised as the largest fish in the ocean, Whale Sharks have been declared endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The Indian government has granted full protection to them.

A whale shark washed ashore after getting trapped in a fishermen's net. A video shared on Twitter on Wednesday shows fishermen struggling to free the anxious fish from the net and finally releasing it into the water. The incident occurred in the coastal state of Odisha’s Gopalpur Beach.

#Berhampur: Fishermen release a whale shark into water after it gets caught in their nets while they were fishing in the sea near Gopalpur beach #Odisha pic.twitter.com/r6ZctseAtk — OTV (@otvnews) February 19, 2020

​The fish, which bears beautiful spots on its skin, can be seen struggling to free itself. It wouldn’t have been possible without fishermen who were grappling with the daunting task of trying to push the massive whale shark back into the water.

The Indian Environment Ministry provides complete legal protection to endangered Whale Sharks in Indian territorial waters by including the species in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in May 2001.