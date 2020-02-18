A Lot Can Happen Over a Wall: Graffiti Lauds Indo-US Ties in Ahmedabad Ahead of Trump Visit

New Delhi (Sputnik): A lot has been happening in India ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit on 24-25 February. This includes the building of a wall to conceal a slum in Ahmedabad, where both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold a roadshow and inaugurate the world’s largest cricket stadium.

In a recent development in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is gearing up to host US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on 24 February, wall paintings and posters featuring the two leaders have been prepared across the State's city of Ahmedabad.

The graffiti lauds Indo-US ties with phrases such as “the largest democracy meets the world’s oldest democracy” and “U and I”(the United States and India).

Preparations are underway for US President Donald Trump’s India visit on February 24th, as walls opposite the newly built Sardar Patel (Motera) Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat are being painted with images of PM Narendra Modi and President Trump featuring various slogans. pic.twitter.com/jiXDHdTQDX — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) February 18, 2020

Ahmedabad: Posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and US' First lady Melania Trump put up ahead of Trump's visit to India on 24th February. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/1MqjSQ7hkC — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

​The Twitterati has reacted to these posters and the graffiti-style art with memes and caricatures taking a jibe at the Indian government recalling the recent incident where Gujarat civic bodies built a wall to hide a slum alongside the route that both leaders are supposed to take from the US President. The local civic body, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) came under fire for undertaking such a task. The national daily Indian Express quoted an official as saying that a "6-7 feet high wall was erected to cover the slum area on an estimated 600-metre stretch".

Meanwhile, the American president, along with the First Lady Melania Trump, will attend an event called ‘Namaste Trump’ at the world’s largest cricket stadium named after the late iconic politician Sadar Patel. Built at the cost of $1.1 billion, the stadium has a seating capacity of 110,000.

While Modi termed Trump’s maiden visit to India after becoming President a “very special one”, the American president said he has been told to expect “millions and millions of people” coming to greet him and the First Lady Melania Trump.

Both the leaders are expected to hold talks on matters such as trade, defence, regional and international security.