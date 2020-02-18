Private Airline Go Air's Plane Catches Fire on Runway in Indian City of Ahmedabad - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Airbus 320Neo aircraft with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have witnessed several technical issues in the past, and the Indian aviation regulator has directed the airline to change these engines as soon as possible.

The engine of a Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight experienced a minor fire in Ahmedabad while taking off at 9:20 am local time on Tuesday due to a “foreign object”.

​"The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage (FOD) while on the take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused," the statement said.

It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a bird-hit.

It was, however, immediately doused and the plane was towed off the runway. The incident was captured in a video clip.

Here is the video of GoAir fire being doused.



- Airbus A320neo VT- WGY, operating GoAir-802 (Ahmedabad-Bangalore) rejected take off due to right engine vibration and stall.



- A bird ingestion is suspected. After reject fire warning triggered plane taken to isolation bay. pic.twitter.com/5efYKQWhoi — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) February 18, 2020

The airline said all passengers and crew on the plane were deplaned safely and alternative flight arrangements were made for the passengers.

A320Neo, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, is a product of rivalry between Boeing and Airbus manufacturers. While India’s private airline IndiGo was the first customer of A320neo aircraft in India, it was followed by competitor GoAir.

With many similar incidents coming to light, India’s Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered IndiGo and Go Air to replace the engines of its entire A320neo fleet.