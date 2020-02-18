Bunch of Men Thrash Women Over Road Mishap in Indian State of Uttar Pradesh – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been under scrutiny for its law and order status since the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the federal Home Ministry revealed that the highest number of crimes, close to 60,000, was reported in the Bharatiya Janata Party-governed state in 2018.

A bunch of men thrashed three women, dragging them out of a car and beating them up in the middle of the road in Kanpur in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night.

Narrating the ordeal, the victims said they were heading back home and on the way their car brushed past a motorcycle.

“We had apologised to the men after our car brushed their bike. However, the men stopped our car around 200 metres away from the place. They pulled us out from the car and started hitting us", the victims said.

A horrifying video posted by a Twitter user shows the women being beaten by the men while some people tried to intervene.

WARNING: The Following Video is Graphic and May Offend Sensibilities

Three women dragged out of a car and thrashed in the middle of the road by a group of men in Kanpur after their car brushed past a motorcycle. It all happened close of Anandpuri Police post. @myogiadityanath @Uppolice women safety ??? pic.twitter.com/BaraiMLfS6 — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) February 18, 2020

According to police, a case has been registered and search operation is underway to nab the men.

“We have collected the videos made by locals and have got important clues about the perpetrators. The number of accused is unclear but we are trying to find that out too", said a senior police officer.