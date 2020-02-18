Register
05:52 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015.

    India in Trade Surplus With America as US Industry in Decline - RSS Ally Ahead of Trump Visit

    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    341
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/80/1078158083.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002181078334872-india-in-trade-surplus-with-america-as-us-industry-in-decline---rss-ally-ahead-of-trump-visit/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After withdrawing from the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) last November, India initiated talks with the US. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer have also held talks.

    Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India in which a trade pact is likely to be signed, there is a widespread belief that at a time when he has to face the electorate, it is the US that needs the deal more than India. Analysts are of the opinion that India has been suffering a number of unilateral trade-distorting steps inflicted by the US.

    While a number of trade issues are currently being discussed in back-channel trade negotiations, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) – an ally of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of India's ruling BJP - believes that “free trade cannot be one-sided”.

    In the ongoing trade negations, the US is seeking entry into India's dairy as well as the agriculture sector,  which RSS and its affiliated groups are concerned about and want adequate safeguards.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, SJM’s national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said India’s trade surplus with the US is not because New Delhi is doing something wrong, but because American industries are going down.

    Sputnik: There is a strong possibility that a trade pact between India and the US may be signed during US President Trump's visit to India. What are your expectations from the deal?

    Ashwani Mahajan: Ever since Trump took over as president there has been a big change in the US approach to trade, with regard to unilateral increase in tariffs for many countries and not really cooperating with the World Trade Organisation on the dispute settlement mechanism. Without the dispute settlement mechanism, the WTO has no meaning.

    Unilateral decisions by the US declaring that India is no longer a developing country and depriving immunity to exporters with regard to the impact on American industries can open a Pandora’s Box. Sovereign nations are independent to take decisions. But we believe free trade is not one-sided. There cannot be a situation wherein we continue with free trade while others are imposing barriers. Various actions have been taken by the US, like GSP withdrawal, which it is free to do.

    Sputnik: Apart from GSP, there are other issues like dairy, and agriculture, among others. Negotiations are currently going on. What kind of decisions do you expect in these sectors vis-a-vis the trade pact?

    Ashwani Mahajan: On dairy, there are religious and cultural issues, with regard to the import of milk and milk products. We understand that cows in the US are fed with meat and blood. So, this is a cultural issue in India. We consider milk to be a vegetarian product. If such milk comes to India, people will be hurt culturally, religiously, and emotionally. So this is again non-negotiable.

    Yes, if the US agrees to provide a certification that they are not exporting non-vegetarian milk, it should be considered. On agriculture, the US has been giving so many subsidies. We can’t keep on importing commodities in a way that the farmers are hurt. Unlike the US, our farmers are not big but subsistence farmers. Their livelihood depends on the price that they get. A decision on trade in agricultural produce from the USA has to be taken from this vantage point.

    Sputnik: Recently, a tariff on medical devices was also an issue. There is also a concern in the US on taxes on medical equipment imports introduced in the annual budget.

    Ashwani Mahajan: Medical expenses of Indians have been rising. Coronary stents have now been brought under price control. Stents are now priced at INR 30,000 ($422) under price control, against INR 150,000 (about $2,112) earlier. It is an extra burden on somebody who has suffered a heart attack. People are forced to sell their lands, or assets to meet medical expenses.

    Narendra Modi's government has rightly taken the decision to cap the prices of stents and knee caps. Indian industry is now really doing well in terms of the domestic production of medical implants and equipment. It has broad ramifications for India’s public health security. Also, very importantly, I have never heard price control in any country becoming a matter of trade negotiation. It has never been the case. The decision of the government on the medical equipment front is a conscious decision. We have seen people benefitting from it.

    Sputnik: The automotive sector, specifically the tariff on Harley Davidson, has been a major concern of the US. Even President Trump called India the “tariff king” due to high duties on the vehicle.

    Ashwani Mahajan: If we are imposing higher tariffs and we can negotiate on that, we do not have any problem. It does not make much of a difference to us. Our automobile industry is quite developed. So that can be negotiated.  

    Sputnik: So, what are your expectations from the ongoing trade negotiations?

    Ashwani Mahajan: I don’t see much possibility in terms of the issues that are on the table. Deals happen only when things are negotiable. The US must understand that so many deals are in the pipeline. We are going to purchase more than 300 Boeing planes from them. This is not a small thing. We may have a trade surplus with the US, but it is not because India has done something wrong rather because over the years American industries have come down. So, we hope with the efforts of President Donald Trump US industries may revive and become self-dependent.

    Related:

    Trade, Defence, and Politics to Dominate Trump India Visit - Gov't Sources
    India, US Make Progress in Trade Talks But More Work Needed to Reach Deal - Ambassador
    Clouds Shroud Trade Deal Ahead of Trump’s Visit as India Wants 'Complete Deal' with US - Source
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, trade, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse