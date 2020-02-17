Indian Principal Suspended Days After 68 College Students Stripped to Verify Menstruation

New Delhi (Sputnik): A senior college official claimed the check-ups were done because menstruating girls violated dorms’ rules. The incident occurred in a private college run by a Trust of the Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj, around 400 km from the state capital Gandhinagar.

A principal at the Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Bhuj town, Gujarat State, was suspended after reports emerged that 68 college girls in Gujarat were allegedly compelled by hostel authorities to verify if they were menstruating or not.

The incident evoked outrage among their families and drew widespread media attention.

Hostel rector Ramila Ben and a peon Naina have also been suspended, along with principal Rita Raninga, after a police case was registered against them, said Pravin Pindoria, a trustee of SSGI.

According to police, a First Information Report (F.I.R.). was registered against four people in the incident.

“Along with the three, another woman Anita has been named in the complaint. However, she is not associated with the college. The four have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian law,” said a senior police officer.

Following the incident, a seven-member team of the National Commission for Women(NCW) also met the victims on Sunday.