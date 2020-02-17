Register
14:39 GMT17 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Air India Crew with Indian Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri

    Coronavirus: For Air India Staff, Evacuating Compatriots From Wuhan Was 'Call of the Nation'

    © Sputnik /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107833/60/1078336013.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002171078335445-coronavirus-for-air-india-staff-evacuating-compatriots-from-wuhan-was-call-of-the-nation/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Under the direction of the Indian government, national carrier Air India undertook an emergency evacuation operation to rescue 647 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, in two sorties on 31 January and 1 February.

    The phrase "Heroes without capes" may suitably define the staff of Air India, which has stayed with the country through thick and thin and views its recent mission to rescue hundreds of Indians and seven Maldivians from the epidemic-hit city of Wuhan in China as a “call of the nation”.

    While handing over letters of appreciation signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 68 Air India crew members, India’s federal Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said:

    “We are proud of the intensive commitment shown by the Air India team to bring home their countrymen in spite of very trying conditions in Wuhan. The effort by the Air India staff resembles a template and a new high in professionalism by the commercial entities".

    Shushil Badola, chief of cabin crew, Air India, told Sputnik: “Most of us had made up our mind that this is the call of our nation, and Air India has done it earlier. Not a single one us was apprehensive in undertaking this mission".

    Air India Crew Members
    © Sputnik /
    Air India Crew Members

    Before going on the mission, the Air India staff was briefed about the new virus and the precautions to be taken to prevent it from spreading, such as maintaining a safe distance from citizens, passing along instructions only over the phone.

    “When we saw the first passenger coming on board, he was a student. Then we saw a few families getting on board with infants in their arms, that was the moment of pride for us. When these kids grow up, they will know whom to thank", a female member of the cabin crew told Sputnik.

    Dorjee, another chief of cabin crew, said: “More than anything, it was to see the joy on their faces (evacuated citizens). It was a pleasure for us and the appreciation showered by the Indian government, social media, and families of the Indians made us feel proud".

    Not the First Time

    Air India has come to the rescue of distressed Indians many times in the past. In the 1990s, the national airline carried out the nation's largest air evacuation by rescuing nearly 170,000 Indians from crisis-hit Kuwait. At the time, the latter had been invaded by Iraq.

    The national carrier undertook 500 sorties in just 59 days and acquired mention in the Guinness Book of World Records for civil airlines airlifting people.

    Similarly, Air India took part in the evacuation of Indians led by the Indian Air Force in 2015 in war-torn Yemen under operation "Rahat" (Relief).

    It played a vital role as Yemeni air space was a no-fly zone, and the airline obtained special permission to fly in, having undertaken three trips and rescuing 574 Indians.

    Latest About the Coronavirus in India

    According to the federal Health Ministry, Indians evacuated from Wuhan have been kept in isolation camps in the Manesar area of Haryana, and all of them tested negative.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has reached out to the remaining Indians in Wuhan, China and said they would be rescued when Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, tasked with sending medical supplies to China, returns to India.

    According to the latest report by the World Health Organisation, the death toll in mainland China has reached 1,770. The overall total of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has now surpassed 70,000.

    Related:

    Air India Flight With 324 Passengers Lands in Delhi From Coronavirus-Affected Wuhan
    Coronavirus: India to Send Another Aircraft to Wuhan to Evacuate Its Citizens
    Coronavirus: India Offering Medical Equipment, Medicine to China as 'Goodwill Gesture' - Minister
    Tags:
    Indian Civil Aviation Ministry, China, coronavirus, Air India, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse