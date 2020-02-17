Netizens Blast Indian Ascetic Claiming Coronavirus is 'Avatar' to Punish Non-Vegetarians

New Delhi (Sputnik): The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that broke out in Wuhan in December has reached 1,770 in mainland China, with the total number of registered cases surpassing 70,000.

After coming up with a "solution" to treat patients infected by the novel coronavirus with cow urine and dung, head of the Hindu organisation Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani, an Indian ascetic and political activist has made a bizarre statement by saying that coronavirus has come as an “avatar’ to “teach a lesson” for “torturing animals”.

Swami, who also offered a piece of advice to Chinese president Xi Jinping by saying that he should "create an idol of Corona and seek forgiveness", went on to say that all non-vegetarian Chinese people should make a "pledge of not harming any innocent creatures in the future, then the anger of Corona will fall upon them".

The statement has triggered an onslaught on the ascetic and caused quite a stir online:

He would probably call it the 3rd avatar if he knew SARS and MERS were also coronavirus. But he cant Google that. He thinks he will catch a virus from computer. — Baba Burner (@baba_burner) February 17, 2020

When logic loses its legitimacy religion comes into play 😕 — Sewer Minister (@OShobhit) February 17, 2020

Likewise AIDS also avatar to protect singles and to punish people having extra Sex...😹😹 they are protected by 👇 pic.twitter.com/zj48asyf2w — amjad khan (@amjadal62590898) February 16, 2020 February 16, 2020

No words ...just wow...😅😅😅😅😅 someone give a noble prize to these people

Hindu Mahasabha says coronavirus an ‘angry avatar‘ to punish meat eaters https://t.co/wQ1ddVzNrO — Shatabdi Bagchi (@bagchishatabdi) February 17, 2020

Add use cow urine for curing Corona... pic.twitter.com/mVtVdjKv59 — Sreedar Adikesavan (@SreedarAdhiK7) February 17, 2020

Chakrapani also claimed that those worshipping the protection of cows should not be wary of the deadly disease.

A few days ago Chakrapani had said: "Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special Hindu yajna (fire) ritual will soon be performed to kill the coronavirus".

