Indian TV Channel Rubbishes Allegations of Fixed Finale on 'Bigg Boss' Reality Show

New Delhi (Sputnik): The 13th edition of "Bigg Boss", an Indian adaptation of the International reality show "Big Brother", had its successful finale on 15 February with Television actor Sidharth Shukla announced as the winner, beating other strong contenders including Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, and Rashami Desai.

TV actor Sidharth Shukla's win at the 13th edition of the reality show "Bigg Boss" evoked mixed reactions from fans and followers. While some of his well-wishers were on cloud nine as soon as the winner was announced, others went on to accuse the Colors TV channel, on which the show was aired, of being biased towards Sidharth since the start of the show.

Adding more fuel to the fire was a post by a woman who claimed to have left her job at the Colors channel alleging that the finale was "fixed":

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

However, the channel has issued a clarifying statement on Monday and requested that viewers not believe any claims made by her.

Sidharth appeared in TV shows like “Balika Vadhu” and “Dil Se Dil Tak” and was also part of Bollywood films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”. Inside the "Bigg Boss" house, he was seen having continuous arguments and fights with fellow housemates.