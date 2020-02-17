Indian Muslim Leader Reminds PM Modi of 'Secular Republic' as Train Seat Converted to Mini Temple

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a train service called the Kashi Mahakal Express on Sunday. The train connects Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi with two other pilgrim centres Omkareshwar near Indore and Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain both in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

A train linking three pilgrim centres dedicated to Lord Shiva, from the Hindu trinity, has had one berth turned into a temple, irking many including an Indian Muslim leader, heading a regional political party from the southern state of Telangana - Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (translated as the All India Council for the Unity of Muslims).

Owaisi took a subtle jibe at Indian Railways' decision to put up a mini-temple by sharing the picture of the preamble of the Indian Constitution that declares the nation to be a sovereign, socialist, and secular democratic republic.

On Sunday, spokesperson of Indian Railways' northern division, Deepak Kumar told the news agency PTI that they were further mulling to reserve the seat for Lord Shiva as a permanent feature in the train.

"It's for the first time that a seat has been reserved and left vacant for the deity Lord Shiva. Even a temple has been drawn on the seat to make people aware that the seat is reserved for the Lord Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain", Kumar said.

He also stated that light devotional music would be played on the train, only vegetarian meals served on it and there would be two dedicated private guards in every coach of the train.

The Kashi Mahakal Express train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 February from the Varanasi junction and will be fully operational starting 20 February.

Indian Railways network is the fourth largest in the world after the United States, China, and Russia with a network of over 68,000 kilometres across the length and breadth of the country.