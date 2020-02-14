Register
16:06 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    After Top Court's Directive, Indian Gov't Asks Telcos to Pay Back Statutory Dues by Midnight

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107827/86/1078278670.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002141078315984-after-top-courts-directive-indian-govt-asks-telcos-to-pay-back-statutory-dues-by-midnight/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Immediately after the ruling of Indian apex court last year on payment of dues by telecom companies to the government, Vodafone’s global CEO Nick Read said the company’s future in India was doubtful. Even as Read retracted his statement immediately, weeks later his Indian partner and chairman of Vodafone Idea said it may shut.

    Hours after a tough reprimand and subsequent order by the Supreme Court of India on Friday to the country's telecommunication companies to pay "sizeable amount” of their statutory dues to the government, the Indian Department of Telecommunications has asked Vodafone, Airtel and others to clear their dues by midnight.

    A sum of about $21 billion is due to be paid to the government by Indian telecom companies as a part of spectrum and licence fees. The apex court had ruled in favour of the Indian government in October 2019.

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India came down heavily on telecom operators for adopting delaying-tactics on the Supreme Court’s October order and not paying up their dues to the government. During the hearing, the apex court also reprimanded the Indian telecom department for showing relaxation to the telecom companies and not ensuring implementation of the order.

    After the hearing, the Court ordered the telecom companies to pay "a sizeable amount" of their statutory dues to the federal government. The total sums involved are equivalent to around $21 billion. 

    Irked by the non-adherence to the SC’s October order, the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, observed, “These companies have not paid anything since twenty years by way of AGR dues. A review was dismissed. There is no stay. These companies better pay sizeable amounts to show their bona fides by the end of the day.”

    An Indian man uses his mobile phone in New Delhi, India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    Indian Telecom Regulator Seeks Efficient 5G Adoption Ideas to Save Telcos From Financial Stress

    Under the National Telecom Policy, 1994 licences were issued to telecom operators for a fixed licence fee. However, as the fee was very high, the government offered to charge it in the form of revenue share. The Supreme Court dismissed the plea of telecom companies for a review.

    Vodafone-Idea needs to pay dues worth $7.46 billion and Airtel’s dues amount to $5 billion. The court has also asked the companies why should they not be slapped with a contempt notice. The next hearing is scheduled for 17 March.

    Related:

    Indian Telecom Regulator Seeks Efficient 5G Adoption Ideas to Save Telcos From Financial Stress
    India’s Top Court Rebukes Telcos for Default of Dues to Govt
    India’s Top Court Dismisses Telecom Players’ Plea to Review Adjusted Gross Revenue Ruling
    Tags:
    court, telecom, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse