Indian Court Stays National Competition Regulator’s Investigation Against E-Commerce Giant Amazon

New Delhi (Sputnik): US E-Commerce major Amazon engaged in deep discounting during the festive season in India. India’s domestic traders are up in arms, alleging that discounting by online retailers is distorting the market

Karnataka High Court in Southern India on Friday stayed an investigation order passed by national competition regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI) against US E-Commerce giant Amazon for alleged distortion of the market through deep discounts it offered during the festive season.

The CCI ordered an investigation against Amazon on 13 January on a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh - an umbrella organisation of small and medium traders. The association alleged that the e-commerce firm was indulging in predatory pricing, which hurt business of small shop-keepers.

Amazon challenged the CCI decision in Bengaluru city on February 12, claiming that the CCI did not have jurisdiction over the matter. The Court agreed with Amazon and stayed the CCI investigation.

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos announced, during his visit to India last month that the retailer had large-scale plans to boost Indian exports. Bezos claimed the e-commerce giant would use its global footprint to export 'Make In India' goods to the tune of $10 billion by 2025.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Trade Minister Piyush Goyal were scheduled to meet Bezos during his India visit but have since called off the scheduled meetings.