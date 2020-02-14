Man in India 'Breaks' Usain Bolt’s 100 M World Record Running With Buffalo - Video

New Delhi(Sputnik): Usain Bolt, who has been one of the fastest athletes on the planet, still holds the world record in the 100m, 200m and 4X100 Relay races. The Jamaican sprinter won as many as 8 medals at the Olympics while emerging as world champion 11 times.

A 28-year-old Srinivasa Gowda, a buffalo jockey from the Indian state of Karnataka, who participated in a "Kambala" (buffalo race) in a slushy paddy field, apparently ran 100 meters in 9.55 seconds, which is faster than Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who holds the world record for covering the same distance in 9.58 seconds.

In a video posted by Indian news channel News18, Srinivasa can be seen sprinting with a buffalo in the race.

#WATCH - Srinivasa Gowda from Karnataka ran 100m in 9.55 seconds at a "Kambala" (buffalo race). He was faster than Usain Bolt who took 9.58 seconds to create a world record. pic.twitter.com/rrbf3lxnpn — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 14, 2020

According to reports, Gowda in the recent Kambala race season, broke the record with his incredible speed in the first 100 m of the 143 m long race.

“Gowda broke the record by running 100m in just 9.55 seconds in a race held on 2 February 2020 and covered the entire race clocking just 13.62 seconds, Indian Daily New Indian Express quoted the organisers as saying.

The reports further stated that Gowda is on a record-breaking spree during the current Kambala season by bagging 29 prizes in the 12 Kambalas he participated in.

Kambala is an annual traditional buffalo race held in Karnataka state. Organised every season, it serves as entertainment for rural people in the region.

Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion, left athletics in 2017.