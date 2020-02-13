India Needs Int’l Tech to Improve Construction - Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to derive more efficient ideas to improve the quality of construction in the country, India's leaders are open to learning from other countries to ensure all-weather connectivity via tunnels within the next five years.

India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasised that advanced technologies and industry practices from around the world need to be incorporated in the country to improve the quality of construction.

“We need to effectively create best in class infrastructure. We need to get rid of practice of working in silos and bring in more transparency to the sector to make it more economically sustainable,” Union Minister Gadkari said in New Delhi during a conference.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2020

​Currently, Gadkari overseeing the completion of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway which would stretch and cover 776 miles, linking the national capital Delhi with the commercial capital Mumbai. In addition, the minister is also planning to spend over $14 billion to facilitate the construction of tunnels in strategic locations.

Constructing tunnels would not only reduce travel and transport distances but would have economic benefits under controlled, environmentally-friendly conditions.

Industry players and stakeholders have been asked to suggest better technology and coordination techniques to solve India’s infrastructure problems and to reduce costs.