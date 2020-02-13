He Gave Me Courage To Move To Mumbai: Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma Grieves Wendell Rodricks Death

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who worked as a model for designer Wendell Rodricks before making her Bollywood debut with “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”, in 2008 credits the designer for giving her the courage to move to Mumbai.
Taking to her Instagram, Sharma uploaded a throwback picture from her modelling days, walking alongside Rodricks in a red gown.
Anushka, who is currently in New Zealand with her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, said that she couldn’t believe that Rodricks is no more.
"Woke up in New Zealand to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights,” she posted.
She also said Rodricks was one of the reasons why she moved to Mumbai from Bengaluru.
View this post on Instagram
Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep . He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights . He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old . RIP Wendell 💜 My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends 🙏
Rodricks, who holds India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, was working on his costume museum in Goa when he died at the age of 59.
All comments
Show new comments (0)