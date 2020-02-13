India May Conduct Covert Military Operations Ahead of Crucial Visits to Region: Pakistan FM

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan is set to host global leaders in next few days, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In recent months, India's arch-rival has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of creating war hysteria to hide failures on the domestic front.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has expressed serious concern over the possibility of covert military operation ahead of crucial visits by foreign delegates in the region.

Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, in her weekly media briefing on Thursday said India may try to divert global leaders' attention from their domestic issues including Kashmir.

“We are concerned that India might do a false flag operation ahead of important visits in the region that includes visit of the Turkish President and UN Secretary General to Pakistan and US President Donald Trump’s to India,” Farooqui said in Islamabad.

The statement came on the day when Turkish President Erdogan arrived in Islamabad for the sixth round of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. During the bilateral meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to invite Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We hope to involve them in using CPEC for further connectivity, and we hope to involve Turkey in this [CPEC],” Khan said to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Earlier this month, India’s Ministry of External Affairs termed the corridor “illegal” as it claimed that project directly impinges on the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan had warned global leaders that if India carried out any false flag operation to divert attention from its domestic situation and attempt to whip up Hindu nationalism, “Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response”.