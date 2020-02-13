Woman Alleges Man Flashed Her While Travelling at Night in Delhi Metro

New Delhi (Sputnik): The mass urban transport system in India's national capital region, the Delhi Metro, is the first major metro system in the country. It covers over 325 kilometres in New Delhi and its suburbs, carrying nearly 2.8 million commuters every day.

A woman took to Twitter on Wednesday night to describe the ordeal she faced on a Metro Train in India's capital city. She alleged that a man flashed her in the metro while she was on her way home.

In a series of tweets, she shared a picture of a man wearing a grey jacket with a backpack and alleged that he had flashed her.

She wrote: “This man (right, grey jacket+backpack) flashed his penis at me inside Delhi Metro around 6PM while I was returning from work today. Feel shaken, numb & angry. Didn't even remember I had taken this pic till I spoke to a friend hours later.”

​The woman said that she wished she had been b enoughrave to handle the situation much more quickly.

“Contacted my friend later & she encouraged me to report it. Regret that I wasn't able to call him out there & then. Wish I could have gotten over the sickening, numbing feeling sooner, & taken action quicker. Sad that my 1st tweet is about a sexual harassment experience.”

According to police, a case is being registered on the basis of a complaint filed by her and they are looking into the matter.