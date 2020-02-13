Woman Alleges Man Flashed Her While Travelling at Night in Delhi Metro

A woman took to Twitter on Wednesday night to describe the ordeal she faced on a Metro Train in India's capital city. She alleged that a man flashed her in the metro while she was on her way home.
In a series of tweets, she shared a picture of a man wearing a grey jacket with a backpack and alleged that he had flashed her.
She wrote: “This man (right, grey jacket+backpack) flashed his penis at me inside Delhi Metro around 6PM while I was returning from work today. Feel shaken, numb & angry. Didn't even remember I had taken this pic till I spoke to a friend hours later.”
The woman said that she wished she had been b enoughrave to handle the situation much more quickly.
“Contacted my friend later & she encouraged me to report it. Regret that I wasn't able to call him out there & then. Wish I could have gotten over the sickening, numbing feeling sooner, & taken action quicker. Sad that my 1st tweet is about a sexual harassment experience.”
According to police, a case is being registered on the basis of a complaint filed by her and they are looking into the matter.
