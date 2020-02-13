Register
07:58 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani wedding

    Three Pak Weddings and a Thrashing: First Wife Pummels Polygamist Groom on Big Day - Video

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107826/83/1078268366.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002131078301020-three-pak-weddings-and-a-thrashing-first-wife-pummels-polygamist-groom-on-big-day---video/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Polygamy is legally permissible in Pakistan, where Muslim men are allowed to have four wives simultaneously. However, the tradition isn't popular among today's married women, especially when they face competition.

    A Pakistani man was rescued by police after his first wife gate-crashed his third wedding, where she beat him and tore up his clothes in front of the guests.

    Madiha, the first wife of the groom identified as Asif Rafiq from Karachi, raided the venue together with her relatives as she had objections to his decision to tie the knot with a third wife. Rafiq had sought his second and third wife despite her disapproval, the media reported.

    Two videos from the wedding were making the rounds on social media. While one video shows the dishevelled groom being escorted out of the reception by police officials, the second video shows Madiha talking to the well-dressed relatives and guests, who were there to attend the ceremony.

    In the second video, burqa-clad Madiha reveals further details about her 2014 marriage to Rafiq.

    Madiha told the guests that the young boy who had accompanied her to the ceremony was her son, and that Rafiq was her father. The video also showed her pointing to her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who were present at the venue.

    Later, she also mentioned that Rafiq’s second wife, a Karachi-based Jinnah University employee, had also been informed about her husband’s latest marriage.

    According to media reports, Rafiq had claimed that he had ended his marriage to Madiha while insisting that he was, indeed allowed to have four wives at one time.

    For now, the authorities have suggested that the husband and wife approach a civil court for legal proceedings.

    Related:

    Alarm Bells Over Polygamy Becoming 'Common Practice' Among Denmark's Muslims
    Israel Creates Ticking Time Bombs by Failing to Integrate Bedouin Children of Polygamy - Researcher
    Indian Legislator Calls Muslim Tradition of Polygamy and Multiple Children "Animal," Sparks Furore
    Tags:
    Karachi, Marriage, polygamy, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse