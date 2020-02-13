Register
    Indian hotel staff pay tribute to victims seven years after a deadly terror attack killed and injured staff and guests in Mumbai on November 26, 2015. A total of 166 people were killed in November 2008 when Islamist gunmen stormed luxury hotels, the main railway station, a Jewish centre and other sites in the booming metropolis of Mumbai, the financial heart of India.

    Convicting Hafiz Saeed a Pakistan Int’l Obligation - Sources in India's External Affairs Ministry

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Hafiz Saeed, was convicted on Wednesday in two terror financing cases by a Lahore court in Pakistan. Saeed has been slapped with a prison sentence of five and three months in each case. The sentences will run concurrently.

    A day after UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed was convicted in two terror-financing cases, sources in India's External Affairs Ministry on Thursday have termed the development as Pakistan's obligation. 

    “It is part of a long pending international obligation of Pakistan to put an end to support for terrorism. The decision has been made on the eve of FATF plenary meeting, which has to be noted,” sources in the ministry have said.

    The Paris-based anti-terror funding watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on its 'Grey List' in June 2018.

    Pakistan is facing the risk of being placed on a blacklist alongside Iran and North Korea by the FATF. On 3 December 2019, Pakistan submitted a compliance report to showcase its efforts to change the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws.

    Pakistan has been lobbying for past few months and expects to be taken off the FATF Grey List, as major powers including the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan appeared to be in favour of Islamabad during a review meeting held between 21-23 January in Beijing.

    Maintaining its stance with regard to Pakistan’s action against UN-designated terrorists, sources in Indian External Affairs Ministry said: “The efficacy of this decision remains to be seen. It has to also be seen whether Pakistan would take action against other all terrorist entities and individuals operating from territories under its control, and bring perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including in Mumbai and Pathankot to justice expeditiously.”

    The source is referring to the 2008 Mumbai attack by 10 terrorists of Pakistan and a terrorist attack on India’s Pathankot Air Force station in 2016.

    Saeed has been slapped with short prison sentences of five and three months, which will run concurrently.

    There are four other cases related to terror-funding pending in Lahore court against the chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) terrorist group.

