Lust Not Love: Hindu Group Threatens Couples Spreading ‘Vulgarity’ on Valentine’s Day in Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): "Hindu Sena" is known for morally policing the youth of the country and sometimes even using violent methods to stop people from indulging in celebrations, doing so in the name of “Indian culture”. The group believes that Valentine’s Day emerged from the West and is actually taking the youth far away from the Indian ethos.

Ahead of 14 February, the day of confessing one's love for their partner, Hindu Sena, a Hindu culture and rights group, has said that St Valentine’s Day is not a day of love, but of lust.

The group has warned people against indulging in public displays of affection while threatening them with police action for celebrating Valentine's Day in public places.

The group also stated that it has prepared teams that will monitor couples in the nooks and corners of Delhi and that offenders would be immediately handed over to the police.

They also claimed that it is a gimmick of international companies to earn money by selling sexually related content and drugs, said a formal statement released by the group.

It also threatened that if any couple was found hanging out in public places on St Valentine’s Day, then immediate action would be taken against them under Indian Penal Code Section 294 - punishment for doing obscene acts in a public place.

The group, which is set up for a "Hindu awakening", believes that Valentine's Day is not the symbol of love, but of propagating lust and indecent behaviour.

On Tuesday, the group's branch in Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu state staged a protest to demand that local authorities take necessary measures on 14 February. Every year, members of such groups either beat up couples hanging out in public or publicly humiliate them.