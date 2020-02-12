Money Matters: Metro Trains in India to Now Serve As Party Hubs Too

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) opened its Aqua Line corridor, covering a distance of 29.7 kilometres between Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida areas, on 26 January 2019. The stretch consists of 21 stations, out of which 15 are in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

The metro transport network in the Indian capital city's neighbouring Noida area has introduced a novel scheme to allow renting metro train coaches for birthday parties, pre-wedding celebrations, and other similar festivities. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) revealed the move on Wednesday.

The NMRC runs the Aqua Line, which connects several key areas of Noida and Greater Noida.

Sources in the corporation said that additional measures like the latest ones are being undertaken to ramp up resources to bring down the metro trains' operational costs.

"Over the last one year, we have been running in loss following which we have trying to come up with ideas to cover the losses", an official of the NMRC said, requesting anonymity.

According to the NMRC, the aim is to develop it as a unique destination for birthday and pre-wedding celebrations for residents of Noida and Greater Noida.

"The residents of the city can request for one or more coaches to the maximum of 4 coaches in a train. To initiate the booking, the interested people have to follow the simple process of submitting the application to NMRC at least 15 days in advance which would be considered on First Come First Serve Basis", said the senior NMRC official.

In a statement released by the NMRC, it said that the coaches in the regular running metro shall be available in the operational hours, whereas standstill metro shall be available in operational hours as well as non-operational hours.

"Non-operational hours would be from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. only. Maximum 50 people including adults and children shall be allowed per coach for the event. Besides, NMRC will also provide one centre table, arrangement for dedicated dustbins and one housekeeping staff in the coach", the official added.

The applicant would have to submit the license fee which will vary from INR 5,000-1,0000 ($70-140 approx.) per hour per coach with an additional refundable security fee of INR 20,000($280 approx.).

Meanwhile, the applicants at all times would be governed by the guidelines as prescribed under the policy regarding security checks, loss/damage to metro property/hampering of operational activities/conduct/consumption of alcohol/use of fire, gunfire and explosives and others etc., the statement read.

Prior to NMRC's latest facility, a similar offer had already been provided to the public by Rapid Metro in Gurugram city, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, and Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation.