Register
13:03 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Delhi, view from Jamma Masjid

    Family With Three Young Children Found Dead in Delhi House

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / juggadery / Delhi, view from Jamma Masjid
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107829/51/1078295192.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002121078294498-family-with-three-young-children-found-dead-in-delhi-house/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a separate case earlier this month, four members of a family were found dead in their home in Uttar Pradesh. The incident had come to light when the family hadn’t left their house by noon. Neighbours later peeped inside the house to find them dead.

    Five members, including three young children, of an e-rickshaw driver's family were found dead in India's national capital on Wednesday. They were found lying inside their house under mysterious circumstances, police said.

    The gruesome scene was discovered after several neighbours noticed a foul odour coming from the house and immediately called police to check it.

    According to the police, they received a call at around 11:30 a.m. local time, prompting a team to rush to the spot.

    “We broke the door of the house and found the five bodies - three in one room and two in the other. The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. It appears that they died around 4-5 days ago", said a senior police officer Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi).

    The deceased were identified as Shanbhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37), and their three children- two sons Shivam (17), and Sachin (14), and daughter Komal (12).

    Sources in the police revealed that it appears to be a murder/suicide because of the poor financial condition of the family.

    “Shambhu used to drive e-rickshaw in the locality. They have been residing in the house as tenants for the last five months. He was a permanent resident of Bihar. An investigation from all the angles is being conducted", said Surya.

    No suicide note was recovered from the house.

    Related:

    Undercover Officer Who Spied On Dead London Teenager's Grieving Family Unmasked
    Thai Woman Found Dead in India With Suicide Note Reading ‘I Love You Agra’
    Family of Dead Uttar Pradesh Rape Victim Demands Her Attackers Receive Hyderabad-Style Elimination
    Tags:
    Uttar Pradesh, dead, family, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse