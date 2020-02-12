Family With Three Young Children Found Dead in Delhi House

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a separate case earlier this month, four members of a family were found dead in their home in Uttar Pradesh. The incident had come to light when the family hadn’t left their house by noon. Neighbours later peeped inside the house to find them dead.

Five members, including three young children, of an e-rickshaw driver's family were found dead in India's national capital on Wednesday. They were found lying inside their house under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The gruesome scene was discovered after several neighbours noticed a foul odour coming from the house and immediately called police to check it.

According to the police, they received a call at around 11:30 a.m. local time, prompting a team to rush to the spot.

“We broke the door of the house and found the five bodies - three in one room and two in the other. The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. It appears that they died around 4-5 days ago", said a senior police officer Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi).

The deceased were identified as Shanbhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37), and their three children- two sons Shivam (17), and Sachin (14), and daughter Komal (12).

Sources in the police revealed that it appears to be a murder/suicide because of the poor financial condition of the family.

“Shambhu used to drive e-rickshaw in the locality. They have been residing in the house as tenants for the last five months. He was a permanent resident of Bihar. An investigation from all the angles is being conducted", said Surya.

No suicide note was recovered from the house.