Indian Cop Thrashes Wife For Objecting to His Alleged Extramarital Affair – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since India’s top court ruled that adultery was no longer a crime in 2018, the number of people cheating on their partners has increased considerably. According to a newspaper report, nearly a million Indians cheat on their significant others through online mobile applications.

A police officer in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has assaulted his wife for confronting him over an alleged extramarital affair. A brawl broke out when the wife gate-crashed the government residence of her husband, which was caught on camera.

In the video, the cop can be seen thrashing his wife after she opposed his relationship with another woman.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Gandhwani Police Station Incharge Narendra Suryavanshi assaulted his wife in Dhar allegedly after she opposed his illicit relationship with another woman. SDOP Manawar says, “Narendra has been sent to district lines. Investigation is underway.” (11.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/11rK9DtoVd — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Gandhwani Police Station's Narendra Suryavanshi was staying in Manawar, 58 miles away from his wife and he was suspected of being with another woman.

On receiving the information, the wife who lives in Indore, went to where he was staying to catch him red-handed but found the door locked.

The woman confronted her husband for his purported illicit relationship but the cop assaulted her.

Suryavanshi has since been removed from his duties and an investigation ordered into the incident.

A law that criminalised adultery in India became defunct in September 2018 when the Supreme Court ruled that consensual sex with another woman was not a punishable offence.