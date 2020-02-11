Blood-Sucking Leech Pulled Out of Dog’s Nose after Five Days- Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A dog owner in India’s national capital Delhi was horrified to know that a leech had lived in his dog’s nostril for five days, where it had been sucking the pet’s blood.

A German shepherd named Gypsy was at a watering hole when a leech entered one of its nostrils during a trip with the family to India’s mountainous state of Uttarakhand.

It was only when the dog was brought back to Delhi that the owner noticed noticed the German shepherd's drastic weight loss.

A leech was pulled out from a dog's nose in Delhi after stayed there for five days#delhi pic.twitter.com/YKNKCuazyq — Shweta Sharma (@Ss22Shweta) February 11, 2020

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic in south Delhi where the leech was removed after sedation. It took a grueling two hours of struggle by the doctors and staff to pull out the leech.

The doctor said that if the leech stayed in the nose any longer, it could have cost the dog its life.